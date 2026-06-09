Government of Montserrat Commences Comprehensive Pension Reform Framework

The Government of Montserrat has officially commenced work on a Pension Reform designed to modernize, secure, and stabilize retirement benefits across the public and private sector. Led by the Office of the Deputy Governor, the reform marks a transition toward a transparent, defined contribution model, offering workers greater individual control, flexible investment choices, and full portability of their retirement assets.
As a foundational step, the Government has appointed a comprehensive 17 member Pension
Reform Committee. To ensure all voices are represented, the committee features diverse
stakeholders from key government departments, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), trade unions, and the private sector. The committee held its inaugural meeting on Friday, May 1st, 2026, marking the official launch of the assessment and review process.
To ensure fiscal responsibility, the Government has secured the technical support of actuarial
and consulting firm TELUS Health. They will work in tandem with the committee, providing the deep technical expertise and regional strategic support necessary to guide this transformation safely.
The committee is executing a structured, three-step approach to implementation:
- Defining Core Objectives by setting clear parameters for the future framework.
- Designing the New Plan by modeling a sustainable system built for long-term growth.
- Creating a Seamless Transition Strategy by establishing a secure bridge from the existing
system to the new model.
Welcoming the launch of the initiative, Her Excellency the Governor, Ms Harriet Cross, stated: “This reform is an important step towards a more transparent and sustainable pension system, one that gives workers greater clarity, greater flexibility, and greater confidence in how their retirement savings are managed. It is about building a fairer and more secure framework for Montserrat’s workforce over the long term.”
The Premier and Minister of Finance, Honourable Reuben Meade, emphasized that safeguarding the existing rights of workers on Montserrat remains an absolute priority
throughout this transition: “Our goal is to ensure that every worker feels secure. We want to
reassure our workforce that your years of service completed under the current system
are fully protected. We are not erasing the past; we are building a robust, sustainable
bridge to a secure future.”
Mr. Derek Osborne, Lead Actuary and Consultant for TELUS Health, expressed the firm’s
commitment to delivering a modern framework tailored specifically to the needs of Montserrat: “TELUS Health is proud to partner with the Government of Montserrat on this important initiative. We look forward to working closely with the Committee and local stakeholders to design a pension system tailored to Montserrat’s needs- one that, along with the Social Security pension, will provide adequate and sustainable income security in retirement.”
This initial phase of the reform process is expected to span approximately six months. The
Government of Montserrat encourages all public officers and community members to actively participate in the upcoming sessions to help shape a secure tomorrow.