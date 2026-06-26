Premier to Honour Montserrat’s Six Centenarians at Special Recognition Ceremony

Premier of Montserrat, Honourable Reuben T. Meade will host a Special Centenarian Recognition Ceremony on Monday, 29 June 2026, to celebrate and honour six remarkable Montserratians who have attained the extraordinary milestone of one hundred years of age and beyond.
The ceremony, which will be held at the Brades Arts and Education Centre, represents a significant national occasion and serves as a tribute to the resilience, wisdom, service, and enduring contributions of Montserrat’s oldest citizens.
The centenarians being honoured are:
Mr. Charles Lee – Age 101
Mrs. Eliza W. Barzey Johnson – Age 101
Mr. George Yearwood – Age 103
Ms. Florence Malone – Age 104
Mrs. Mary D.I. Barzey Allen – Age 106
Ms. Sarah Piper – Age 109
The Office of the Premier is immensely proud to host this historic and meaningful event. As a small island nation, Montserrat is privileged to have six living centenarians whose lives span generations of change, challenge, achievement, and progress. Their stories embody the strength and character of the Montserratian people and serve as an inspiration to present and future generations.
The recognition ceremony forms part of a broader initiative by the Office of the Premier to acknowledge the invaluable contributions of the island’s senior citizens and to ensure that their legacies are celebrated and preserved. Through their years of service to family, community, church, and country, these distinguished individuals have helped shape the Montserrat we know today.
The Honourable Premier noted that the occasion presents an opportunity for the nation to pause and reflect on the tremendous wealth of knowledge and experience possessed by its centenarians.
“This ceremony is more than a celebration of longevity; it is a celebration of lives well lived. Our centenarians represent a living connection to our history, our traditions, and our values. We are honoured to recognise their contributions and to express our collective gratitude for the example they continue to set for us all.”
Members of the public are encouraged to join in celebrating this exceptional achievement and to extend congratulations and best wishes to Montserrat’s centenarians as they are formally recognized for reaching this remarkable milestone.