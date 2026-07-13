Government Invites Public to Help Shape Montserrat’s Future During Sustainable Development Strategy and National Development Plan Consultations

The Government of Montserrat is inviting residents and stakeholders from across the island and the diaspora to participate in a series of public consultations from 13–17 July, 2026 as part of the development of Montserrat’s Sustainable Development Strategy (SDS) and National Development Plan (NDP).
The consultation process will be facilitated by Dr. Andre Henry of Ideas to Business Initiative, in collaboration with the Policy and Planning Division of the Cabinet Secretariat. Throughout the week, public officers, members of the diaspora, civil society organizations, private sector representatives, community groups, the youth, and the wider public will have the opportunity to contribute to the development of the National Development Plan and validate the strategic framework of the Sustainable Development Strategy.
The Sustainable Development Strategy represents Montserrat’s 25-year long-term development framework, setting out the national vision, strategic priorities, and transformational outcomes that will guide the island’s development. The National Development Plan will operationalize this vision by identifying the specific outputs, activities, and investments to be implemented through successive five-year planning cycles.
The consultancy has been commissioned to develop a modern, locally driven framework that will guide Montserrat’s socioeconomic transformation into the future. Through extensive stakeholder engagement, the process aims to:
Establish a shared national vision by defining Montserrat’s aspirations, values, priorities, and strategic actions.
Promote economic self-sufficiency by identifying opportunities for public and private investment, business development, employment creation, and sustainable economic growth.
Strengthen climate and disaster resilience by ensuring future development and infrastructure
planning appropriately addresses natural and manmade hazards and climate risks.
The new Sustainable Development Strategy and National Development Plan will succeed the Montserrat Sustainable Development Plan (MSDP) 2008–2020, providing an updated framework that reflects the island’s current realities, emerging opportunities, and long-term ambitions.
The Government recognizes that effective national development planning depends on broad participation and collaboration. Every resident and stakeholder has an important role to play in shaping a Strategy and Plan that reflects the aspirations of the people of Montserrat and provides a clear pathway towards a resilient, prosperous, and sustainable future.
Further information on the consultation schedule, venues, and participation opportunities will be shared through official Government communication channels in the coming days.
The Cabinet Secretariat encourages all interested persons to take advantage of this opportunity to contribute their ideas, perspectives, and expertise to one of the country’s most important national planning exercises.
Throughout the development of the Sustainable Development Strategy and National Development Plan, the Government of Montserrat is committed to keeping the public informed and engaged. Regular updates on the progress of the consultancy, consultation outcomes, key milestones, and opportunities for continued participation will be available on the Our Montserrat 2050 website which will be launched as part of the communication efforts of the project. The website will serve as the central hub for information on the SDS and NDP, providing access to project documents, consultation materials, news, and other resources as Montserrat works collaboratively to shape a shared vision for the nation’s future.
For additional information, please contact the Policy and Planning Division at 491-2066 or email
cabsec@gov.ms.