Ministry of Health Launches “Wellness in Motion” Mobile Clinic Initiative

The Ministry of Health and Social Services is pleased to announce the launch of ‘Wellness in Motion‘, a new mobile health clinic initiative designed to bring essential preventive health services directly into communities across Montserrat.
The programme aims to make healthcare more accessible by taking services beyond the traditional clinic setting and into villages, workplaces and community spaces. By reducing barriers to care, the initiative encourages residents to take a proactive approach to their health through regular screening, education, and early detection.
The mobile clinic will operate on the first and last Friday of each month, visiting communities across the island to provide a range of free health services, including:
- Blood pressure checks
- Blood sugar (glucose) screening
- Other health checks
- Health education
- Opportunities to speak with healthcare professionals and receive advice on maintaining good health
Acting Director of Primary Health Care Services, Penny Maloney, said the initiative reflects the Ministry’s commitment to making preventive healthcare more convenient and accessible.
“Many chronic illnesses, including diabetes and hypertension, can develop silently before symptoms appear. Wellness in Motion is about meeting people where they are, making it easier to know their health status, ask questions, and access professional advice before problems become more serious. Our vision is for this mobile clinic to become a regular part of the services offered through Primary Health Care, ensuring that preventive healthcare is consistently brought into our communities. We want every resident to have the opportunity to take charge of their health,” stated Mrs. Maloney.
The programme officially launches on Friday, 7 August, with the mobile clinic travelling from St. John’s Centre to Sweeney’s between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.
The second clinic will take place on Friday, 28 August, serving communities from Davy Hill to Little Bay between 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.
The Ministry encourages residents to take advantage of the service by stopping at the mobile clinic during its scheduled visits. Whether individuals wish to check their blood pressure, monitor their blood sugar, seek health information, or simply speak with a member of the healthcare team, ‘Wellness in Motion’ provides a convenient opportunity to do so close to home.
Additional clinic dates and locations include:
Friday, 4 September | 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Government Headquarters
- Old Lime
- C. Head Centre
Friday, 25 September | 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Hill Top
- St. Peter’s Gas Station
- St. Augustine School
Friday, 2 October | 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- MSS
- Old Towne (Roundabout)
- Salem Centre
Friday, 30 October | 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- Brades Arts & Education Centre Parking Lot
- Carr’s Bay
Residents are encouraged to follow the Ministry of Health and Social Services, Government of Montserrat Facebook page for monthly schedules, routine updates and additional health promotion activities.
‘Wellness in Motion’ represents another step in the Ministry’s commitment to strengthening primary healthcare and ensuring that quality health services are accessible to every community across Montserrat.