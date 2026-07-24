Montserrat Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) Welcomes Arrival of New Scania 4×4 Aerodrome Fire Tender 

The Montserrat Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) is proud to announce a historic milestone in island safety with the arrival of its newest, state-of-the-art aerodrome fire tender on Friday, 17 July 2026.
This arrival follows the successful completion of the Factory Acceptance Test (FAT) at the renowned Angloco factory in the United Kingdom, where a high-level delegation—including Chief Fire Officer Vachel Murrain and Plant Superintendent Daren Greer inspected and approved the custom-built appliance. The acquisition marks the first new aerodrome fire tender for Montserrat since 2005, representing a vital and timely step forward in modernizing the island’s emergency infrastructure and meeting the stringent requirements of a Category 3 Airport.
Arrival, Commissioning, and Specialized Training
With the tender now safely on island, the next phase of implementation is set to begin. In two weeks, a specialist engineer from the manufacturer will fly to Montserrat to complete the formal commissioning process and officially welcome the new tender into the existing MFRS fleet.
During this visit, the engineer will conduct intensive, hands-on operational and maintenance training for firefighters, mechanics, and maintenance staff as originally planned.
The benefits of this comprehensive training program include:
Operational Readiness: Firefighters will master the advanced joystick-controlled monitors and digital foam-proportioning systems, ensuring a precise and rapid response during high-pressure emergency scenarios.
Maintenance Longevity: *Maintenance personnel will be trained directly on the Scania XT platform and Angloco firefighting systems, establishing proactive local upkeep and minimizing vehicle downtime for long-term reliability.
The addition of this custom-built fire tender significantly boosts the airport’s crash fire rescue capabilities, providing essential assurance to international aviation authorities, airlines, and visitors alike.
Chief Fire Officer Vachel Murrain, Montserrat Fire and Rescue Service said: “The arrival of this fire tender is a pivotal moment for Montserrat. This increased fleet capability and newly custom-built vehicle represent a great forward outlook for our island and the access and egress of tourism. The assurance of safety is paramount; the efficiency and effectiveness of these first responder vehicles will allow our firefighters to execute their jobs more effectively.”
The new fire tender is built on the robust Scania XT chassis, featuring full 4×4 capabilities and a powerful engine designed specifically to conquer Montserrat’s hilly terrain. This specific configuration ensures that the vehicle can traverse steep gradients and challenging landscapes rapidly, making it a more efficient and timelier asset during an emergency.
A key component of the earlier UK factory visit was ensuring the long-term maintainability and technical compliance of the vehicle.
Plant Superintendent Daren Greer stated: “From a technical and fleet management perspective, this vehicle is a game-changer. By utilizing the latest Scania chassis and advanced pump technology, we are moving away from the complexities of maintaining aged machinery. The integration of modern diagnostic systems and the sheer power of the engine ensure that this tender isn’t just fast—it’s reliable. I am satisfied that this build meets every technical specification required to operate at peak performance in our unique environment.”
On Modernizing the Entire Fleet, Chief Fire Officer Vachel Murrain explained: “The investment in Montserrat’s emergency response does not end at the airport. To address the aging domestic fleet, the MFRS is also expecting two additional new domestic tenders to arrive in the coming months. These additions will alleviate the pressure on older appliances, enabling firefighters to reach scenes quicker and making operations less complex through modern tools and equipment.
With the tender now on island and expert training commencing shortly, Montserrat steps into a new era of aviation safety, ensuring the nation remains a secure and reliable destination for all”.