Government of Montserrat Thanks Stakeholders for Shaping the Sustainable Development Strategy and National Development Plan

The Government of Montserrat extends its sincere appreciation to all stakeholders who participated in the Sustainable Development Strategy (SDS) and National Development Plan (NDP) consultation workshops held from 13–17 July 2026.
Over the five-day consultation period, 111 stakeholders contributed their knowledge, expertise, and perspectives to help shape Montserrat’s long-term development agenda. Participants represented a broad cross-section of society, including public servants, private sector organisations, youth, civil society organisations, and members of the Montserratian diaspora from the United Kingdom, the United States, the Caribbean, Canada, and the Middle East.
Stakeholders participated in structured workshops designed to review and validate the SDS Planning Framework and the NDP I Results Logic, both of which will provide the foundation for the first draft of these national planning documents.
The proposed planning framework establishes a comprehensive long-term approach to national development. It comprises three complementary planning horizons:
- The Sustainable Development Strategy (SDS): A 25-year national vision spanning 2026–2051;
- Five National Development Plans (NDPs): Sequential five-year implementation plans covering 2026–2030, 2031–2035, 2036–2040, 2041–2045, and 2046–2050; and
- A Fifteen-Year Detailed Strategic Evaluation (2040): A comprehensive mid-course review to assess progress, validate strategic assumptions, and recommend any necessary adjustments to ensure the Strategy remains relevant and responsive to changing national circumstances.
The framework is underpinned by six national outcomes, which will guide policy development, programme implementation, and performance measurement throughout the life of the Strategy.
The valuable information, recommendations, and priorities identified during the consultation process will now be analysed and incorporated into the preparation of the first draft of the Sustainable Development Strategy and National Development Plan.
Following completion of the draft documents, the Government will launch an extensive programme of public engagement to ensure all residents and stakeholders have an opportunity to review and provide feedback. The draft Strategy and Plan will be made available through online platforms and will be supported by island-wide public consultations, community meetings, and radio programmes designed to encourage broad national participation.
The Government encourages all residents and stakeholders to continue contributing to the development of these important national planning documents. Comments and suggestions may be submitted through the Policy and Planning Division, Cabinet Secretariat, or by email to sempled@gov.ms or andrevhenry@me.com.
The Government of Montserrat thanks every individual and organisation that contributed to this important exercise. The collaborative spirit demonstrated throughout the consultation process reflects a shared commitment to building a resilient, inclusive, and prosperous Montserrat for current and future generations.
For additional information, please contact the Policy and Planning Division at 491-2066 or email cabsec@gov.ms.