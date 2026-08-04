MOHSS Hospital Project Launches Grievance Redress Mechanism to Strengthen Community Participation and Accountability

The Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) is launching its Grievance Redress Mechanism (GRM), specifically for the Hospital Project, on Tuesday 4 August, 2026.
The GRM is a formal system designed to provide community members, workers, businesses, contractors, and other stakeholders with a transparent, accessible, and confidential process for raising concerns, submitting complaints, and providing feedback related to the project.
As construction of the new hospital continues, the Ministry recognizes the importance of maintaining open communication with surrounding communities and ensuring that concerns are addressed promptly and fairly. The GRM forms a key component of the project’s stakeholder engagement strategy and reflects its commitment to accountability, transparency, and community partnership.
“The successful delivery of this hospital depends not only on engineering excellence and construction progress, but also on maintaining the trust and confidence of the communities we serve. This Grievance Redress Mechanism is important in engendering that trust, and is being led by our Community Liaison Officer, Marguerite Joseph,” said Permanent Secretary (Ag), Mrs. Viona Alexander-Smith.
The Community Liaison Officer, Ms. Joseph added, “The Grievance Redress Mechanism provides a clear pathway for people to raise concerns and receive timely responses. We encourage stakeholders to use this mechanism whenever they have questions, concerns, or suggestions.”
The new hospital represents a significant investment in the nation’s healthcare infrastructure and future health outcomes. While the project is expected to bring substantial long-term benefits, project leaders acknowledge that construction activities may occasionally generate concerns or impact community members in various ways.
Complaints or concerns may be submitted anonymously and will be handled confidentially. The project is committed to ensuring that no individual experiences retaliation for raising a concern in good faith.
Once received, grievances will be recorded, assessed, and investigated where necessary. Complainants will receive acknowledgement of their submission and updates throughout the resolution process. The project team will work to resolve issues fairly, efficiently, and in accordance with established procedures.
The project encourages all stakeholders to use the GRM as a constructive avenue for dialogue and problem-solving. Feedback from the public will help ensure that the hospital is delivered in a manner that is responsive to community needs and concerns.
About the New Hospital Project
The New Hospital Project is a major national infrastructure initiative aimed at strengthening healthcare delivery and improving access to modern, resilient, and high-quality healthcare services. Upon completion, the facility will provide enhanced clinical services, improved patient care environments, advanced medical technology, and increased capacity to meet the healthcare needs of current and future generations.