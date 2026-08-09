Welcome Home Ceremony for De Bear’s Return from Anguilla on Monday

Sunday August 9, 2026, Brades, Montserrat – The Office of the Premier, in collaboration with the Montserrat Arts Council (MAC), is pleased to invite the people of Montserrat to join in welcoming home Keithroy “De Bear” Morson, the newly crowned 2026 Leeward Islands Calypso Monarch.
The welcome-home celebration will take place at 9:45 a.m. on Monday, August 10, 2026, at John A. Osborne Airport, as family, friends, supporters, cultural practitioners and members of the wider community come together to celebrate this outstanding achievement.
De Bear recaptured the regional crown in Anguilla on Saturday night, amassing 866 points, ahead of Roxxy of Anguilla – 784 points and Destroyer of Antigua – 746 points.
The Office of the Premier says he once again demonstrated the exceptional talent, creativity and cultural pride that Montserrat continues to produce. His success on the regional calypso stage is not only a personal accomplishment, but a moment of immense pride for the entire island.
The Chairman of the Montserrat Arts Council Board of Directors, Austin Howe, is encouraging members of the public to come out and “be part of history” as Montserrat welcomes a son of the soil back home following his remarkable triumph.
The Office of the Premier recognises the importance of celebrating Montserrat’s cultural ambassadors and the role they play in carrying the name, heritage and spirit of Montserrat beyond its shores.
It says this achievement is a reminder of the strength of Montserrat’s cultural identity and the talent that exists within our community and diaspora.
The people of Montserrat are therefore encouraged to come out in numbers at 9:45 a.m. on Monday, August 10, at John A. Osborne Airport, to give Keithroy “De Bear” Morson a warm and proud Montserratian welcome home.