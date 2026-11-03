Ministry Directs Health Requests and Complaints to Chief Medical Officer’s Office
The Ministry of Health & Social Services is advising members of the public to use the Office of the Chief Medical Officer’s official email address for specific health-related requests, complaints and applications.
The official address of the Chief Medical Officer’s (CMO) Office is cmo@gov.ms.
Using this secure email address ensures that messages are delivered directly to the CMO and will allow do more efficient handling of correspondence and more timely responses.
Members of the public should email; cmo@gov.ms for the following matters.
- Requests for medical reports and other health-related records
- Requests for permission to bring human remains, including ashes or bodies, into Montserrat
- Complaints about care received at Glendon Hospital, community health centres or other Ministry of Health facilities
- Applications for ethical approval for health-related research
The Ministry asks members of the public to include their name and contact details for follow up and to use a subject line that clearly identifies the purpose of the email.
To protect their privacy, members of the public should avoid sharing personal information through the Ministry’s Facebook page or any other social media platform.
The Ministry thanks the public for its cooperation as it works to improve the way it handles these matters.