Montserrat will be observing Remembrance Day on Sunday, November 8th, with a series of commemorative activities honouring those who served and sacrificed during the two World Wars.
The observance will begin at 8:00 a.m. at the Cenotaph, also known as the War Memorial, in Little Bay. The programme will include a Church Service, Wreath Laying Ceremony and Parade, with members of the island’s Uniformed Bodies participating.
Also known as Poppy Day, Remembrance Day honours the courage, service and sacrifices of those who served during the First World War (1914–1918) and the Second World War (1939–1945).
Individuals who have been awarded medals are invited to wear their decorations during the observance.
Members of the public are encouraged to attend and join in the commemorative activities as the island pays tribute to those who made sacrifices in service to their countries.
For those unable to attend in person, the ceremony will be livestreamed on the Government Information Unit’s (GIU) YouTube channel.