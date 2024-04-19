NEW ACTING POLICE COMMISSIONER FOR MONTSERRAT

Mr Alexander Enriles, a serving officer in the Royal Gibraltar Police, has been sworn in by Her Excellency The Governor, Mrs Sarah Tucker and by Chief Magistrate, Ms Vashti Chatoor, as the Acting Commissioner of Police for the RMPS with effect from Saturday 20 April.
Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond our control, Commissioner Robin Hall will not be able to return to Montserrat. This is unexpected and we are grateful to Police Commissioners across the Overseas Territories for providing support and cover for Montserrat until such time as a new Commissioner has been appointed.
Governor Sarah Tucker said ‘it is challenging for any organisation to have changes in leadership but officers on loan from forces across the OTs both gain and share experience during their time with us. These opportunities to work more closely together can only be positive and I know that some of our officers will be supporting other OTs in the future. Mr Enriles is very welcome!”
The Royal Montserrat Police Service continues to develop its workforce and skills and strives to ensure that every officer has a development plan and that newly promoted staff get the training and support they need to fulfil posts. A detailed succession planning exercise is currently being undertaken for Police, Fire and Prison officers to ensure these areas can attract, develop and grow their people to excel and to become the leaders of tomorrow. The RMPS continue to support the transition of work to the newly created Financial Investigation Unit (FIU) with the ongoing support of the International Policing and Security unit in the UK Home Office, (IPAS), the FCDO security advisor in Miami and Suffolk Constabulary in the UK.
The Governor’s office is currently recruiting a new Deputy Commissioner of Police after Mr Thompson’s successful application to become the Chief Immigration Officer. This is a live recruitment, details will be confirmed upon appointment. A recruitment campaign for a new Commissioner of Police will commence shortly.
Commissioner Hall left Montserrat on 9 March to attend a UK policing training course. When it became known that he would not be able to return, The Governor revoked his appointment in line with any departing commissioner. Mr Hall is a highly skilled and accomplished officer who, in his short time in the Territory, made a positive impact on which incoming commissioners will continue to build. Her Excellency The Governor wants to thank Commissioner Hall for the dedication he showed to Montserrat during his tenure.
Any questions or queries in relation to these matters should be directed to MontserratGO@fcdo.gov.uk