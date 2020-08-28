CHANGE IN FERRY CARGO OPERATIONS

The Access Division, Office of the Premier, would like to inform the general public of a Ferry schedule change.
Ferry cargo operations for Friday, September 4th 2020 has been changed to Thursday, September 3rd, 2020. Regular operations will resume the following week on Tuesday, September 8th, 2020.
Please be reminded that regular ferry operations for cargo purposes are scheduled for every Tuesday and Friday. The Access Division apologizes for any inconvenience this change in service may have caused.