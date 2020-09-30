UPDATE ON ACCESS FACILITATION: AIRLINE TICKET SUBSIDY

The Access Division, Office of the Premier is informing the public that an airline ticket subsidy will take effect from Thursday October 1, 2020 to Wednesday March 31, 2021; as the current ferry operations closes today (September 30, 2020).
The airline ticket subsidy is XCD$150.00 for each single journey from Montserrat to Antigua, or XCD$300.00 on a return journey. The subsidy will apply to tickets purchased during October 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021 and for travel during this specified six-month period.
The last trip for cargo services by the Jaden Sun vessel was conducted on Tuesday September 29, 2020. A further update will be provided on arrangements for cargo services.
The Access Division thanks the Jaden Sun Ferry operators for the services provided to the Government and people of Montserrat, over the past few years.
The Access Division appreciates your understanding and co-operation with the adjustments to access services.