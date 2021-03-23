MONTSERRAT’S MINISTRY OF EDUCATION WORKS TO DEVELOP A NATIONAL EDUCATION CURRICULUM

The Ministry of Education, Youth Affairs and Sports (MoEYAS) has commenced a project to develop a National Education Curriculum for Montserrat.
The Ministry has contracted The University of the West Indies (UWI) Arthur Lok Jack School of Business in Trinidad and Tobago, to develop the National Curriculum. The National Education Curriculum is a major component of the 2017-2021 Education Sector Plan which the Ministry is implementing. The 2017-2021 Education Sector Plan aims to provide holistic lifelong education for all; build civic responsibility; foster in individuals the ability to succeed locally and globally; and contribute to sustainable development. For Montserrat, this ideal citizen must be knowledgeable about climate change, resilient and innovative so s/he can contribute to improved safety and mitigation measures for an island which is vulnerable to natural disasters. To achieve this outcome, the development of National Education Curriculum is a key aspect.
The Ministry of Education noted that as a member of The Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), a citizen of Montserrat must also be equipped with the knowledge, skills and attitudes valued by island-states within the Eastern Caribbean.
Currently, the primary sector follows the OECS Harmonized Curriculum. This, the Ministry said, allows for seamless integration across member states as these citizens work towards common approaches in critical areas.
The Ministry of Education explained that The National Curriculum of Montserrat must therefore seek to develop skills in priority areas of the OECS such as Information and Communication Technology (ICT), healthy lifestyles and life skills. The curriculum would also impact teacher development as there would be a need to upgrade the skills of teachers so they can effectively deliver the new material.
The Project is expected to be completed by December 2021 with several stages of public consultation and stakeholder engagement. The focal point, Director of Education Dr. Gregory Julius is currently reviewing the inception report to advance the first phase of consultation.
The community, Parent Teachers Association (PTA’s) and educational partners are encouraged to actively engage with the Ministry of Education on the development of the National Education Curriculum, as this will chart the new way forward for academic, vocational and technical development on island.