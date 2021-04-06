AIR ACCESS DURING JOHN A. OSBORNE AIRPORT CLOSURE

The Access Division, Office of The Premier, would like to inform the general public of the following changes and updates regarding Air access during the Airport closure.
- The closure of the John A Osborne Airport would be during the period April 11th – April 21st, 2021.
- During this closure, air services will be conducted by a Helicopter Service operated by Calvin Air, based in Antigua.
- Calvin Air will provide a service between Montserrat and Antigua once per day. The helicopter service flight schedule is as follows:-
- Departure from Antigua to Montserrat at 9:00a.m.
- Departure from Montserrat to Antigua at 9:40a.m.
- For reservation and bookings, customers are requested to contact CALVINAIR at 268-789-4354
- When calling the reservations line to book a flight, please be prepared to provide approximate passenger weight and baggage weight.
Please note on Wednesday, April 14th and Wednesday, April 21st, the service will depart Antigua at 9:00a.m. and depart Montserrat at 5:00p.m.
(NB: Operation schedule is subject to change due to any unforeseen conditions)
Agents Details:
|Antigua
|Montserrat
|Express Handlers
Telephone number (268)-484-1324
Email:expresshandlers2010@gmail.com
|Emerald Travel Services
Telephone number: (664)-392-3877
Email: emeraldtravelservicesmni@gmail.com
Customers are therefore advised to reassess their travel arrangements considering this update regarding air access.
The Access Division apologises for any inconvenience this change in service may have caused.