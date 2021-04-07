AIR ACCESS ARRANGEMENT UPDATE: CALVINAIR HELICOPTERS WILL PROVIDE AIR TRANSPORTATION SERVICE TWICE PER DAY

CalvinAir Helicopters, based in Antigua, will provide air transportation between Montserrat and Antigua two times per day from April 11 to April 21, 2021
This update was announced by the Access Division today (April 7, 2021).
During this period, the John A. Osborne Airport on Montserrat will be closed to the usual fixed-wing aircraft flight operations as runway resurfacing work will be undertaken.
The Helicopter Service by CalvinAir will be provided two times a day as follows:
- Antigua to Montserrat at 9:00am | Montserrat to Antigua at 9:40am
- Antigua to Montserrat at 4:00pm | Montserrat to Antigua at 4:40pm
The helicopter will be landing at the John A. Osborne Airport. Passengers are expected to follow the regular travel procedures as with the fixed-wing aircraft; that is, immigration, security, payment of airport taxes and fees etc. from the departure lounge.
- Check-in times for both Montserrat and Antigua, would be 1 hour before flight time.
- For reservation and bookings, customers are requested to contact CALVIN AIR at 268-789-4354
- When calling the reservations line to book a flight, please be prepared to provide approximate passenger weight and baggage weight.
Passengers are encouraged to call and register their flight times as soon as possible, to facilitate proper scheduling.
Please note on Tuesday, April 13th and Tuesday, April 20th, the service will depart Antigua at 9:00a.m. and depart Montserrat at 5:00p.m.
The public is asked to note that the operation schedule is subject to change due to any unforeseen conditions.
Customers are therefore advised to reassess their travel arrangements considering this update regarding air access.
The Access Division apologises for any inconvenience this change in service may have caused.
Agents Details:
|Antigua
|Montserrat
|Express Handlers
Telephone number (268)-484-1324
Email:expresshandlers2010@gmail.com
|Emerald Travel Services
Telephone number: (664)-392-3877
Email: emeraldtravelservicesmni@gmail.com