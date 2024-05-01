MONTSERRAT (SHORT-TERM) PASSENGER FERRY ENDED ON APRIL 30, 2024

The Access Division, Office of the Premier would like to formally inform its stakeholders and the public that the Montserrat (short-term) Passenger Ferry Service, which was extended for a further period, closed on Tuesday, 30th April, 2024 on completion of the 7:30pm journey from Antigua to Montserrat.
The Government of Montserrat recognizes the importance of sea transport, particularly during the peak periods, but regrettably was unable to provide continued service at this time.
The Access Division wishes to thank members of the public for their patience and understanding as the Division continues to make every effort to provide safe, reliable, and affordable access & connectivity to and from Montserrat.
The Division also expresses thanks and appreciation to the V2V Empress Crew, and the stakeholders from Antigua & Barbuda, St Kitts & Nevis and Montserrat for the service they’ve provided to the Government and people of Montserrat.
For additional information contact the Access Division by email at accessmni@gov.ms or 664-491-3378 or on Whatsapp 664-392-3600