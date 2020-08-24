MONTSERRAT ARTS COUNCIL LAUNCHES VIRTUAL EXHIBITION

The Montserrat Arts Council presents M.O.V.E – its first ever Online Virtual Exhibition, where digital meets culture.
M.O.V.E, MAC Online Virtual Exhibition, showcases the work of six (6) artists working with various mediums; Everlyn White, Alphonsus Baron, Daphne Furlonge, Vinceroy Cassell, Rhonda Boatswain and Kelvin ‘Tabu’ Duberry. A different artist will be featured each day of the exhibition which runs from Monday 24th – Saturday 29th August on the Montserrat Arts Council Facebook page.
Director of the Arts Council, Mr. Kenneth Silcott, said “The MAC Online Virtual Exhibition allows our artists and artisans to showcase their work and skills to the virtual world. This opens the door for opportunities and unlimited access that the worldwide web offers. I am indeed proud of the exhibition and the vast work exhibited by the various artist.”
During the Exhibition, Cultural Officer at the Arts Council-Sharlene Lindsay goes behind the scenes for an interview with the artist about their craft, followed by a visual presentation of their work for the online audience.
The M.O.V.E. was conceptualised following the onset of COVID-19, which has resulted in restrictions to large gatherings and the adoption of a more virtual approach to the way we operate.