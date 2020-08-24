PREMIER FARRELL CONGRATULATES PRIME MINISTER DR. KEITH ROWLEY AND THE PNM ON RETURN TO OFFICE

Montserrat’s Premier, Honourable Joseph E. Farrell, has congratulated Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister, Dr. The Honourable Keith Rowley and the People’s National Movement (PNM) on their re-election.
In a Diplomatic Note to the Prime Minister, issued on August 20, Premier Farrell said, “It is truly my great honour, on behalf of the Government and people of Montserrat, to extend best wishes to you and the People’s National Movement (PNM) in the fulfillment of this high office for which you were successfully returned for another term.”
Premier Farrell also expressed a desire for a strengthening of the already good relationship between the two countries, while also extending best wishes for prosperity especially in light of COVID-19. “I am sure that in the exercise of your mandate, we will have new opportunities to further strengthen the historic ties and good relations between our two countries. May I take this opportunity also to express best wishes for the well-being and prosperity of your government and people during these unprecedented times of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Prime Minister Rowley led his People’s National Movement (PNM) to a 22-19 victory in the August 10, 2020 elections. Dr. Rowley and his Cabinet were sworn into Office on Wednesday August 19, 2020.