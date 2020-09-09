DEADLINE EXTENDED FOR PUBLIC INPUT ON THE PROPOSED MODIFICATION TO THE PHYSICAL DEVELOPMENT PLAN FOR NORTH MONTSERRAT 2012-2022

The Physical Planning Unit (PPU) within the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Housing and the Environment (MALHE) is seeking more public input on the proposed modification to the ‘Physical Development Plan for North Montserrat 2012-2022’ as it relates to the zoning of lands in Upper Belham and Fort Ghaut in the Plymouth area, to allow for sand mining.
The Planning and Development Authority has therefore extended the deadline for the submission of feedback from the public to September 30, 2020.
In an effort to further encourage public input and foster greater understanding of the proposed modification, two activities – a town hall meeting and radio discussion, have been organised.
The Thursday September 17th MALHE Vibes radio programme will focus on discussing the proposed modifications, and listeners can call in with their input. The programme will be live on Radio Montserrat September 17th at 7.15 pm.
Then on Thursday September 24th, a town hall meeting is planned for the Montserrat Cultural Centre starting at 5:00 pm. Members of the public are invited to attend and must observe the COVID-19 precautionary protocols.
In keeping with Section 7 of the Physical Planning Act which guides the procedure for revision and modification of the Approved Development Plan, public consultation is required on this matter. This is to ensure that residents of the immediate and surrounding areas, stakeholders, and all interested parties are:
- aware of the proposal, and
- allowed the opportunity to provide feedback on, and raise any related concerns or issues they may have.
The concerns of the public will be taken into consideration.
The PPU has published the information at the following:
– The Montserrat Public Library
– The Government of Montserrat website: www.gov.ms
– Zjb Radio- Spirit of Montserrat and Government Information Unit facebook pages
– Discover Montserrat facebook page
– Physical Planning Unit website: ppu.gov.ms
The documents can be downloaded at the following links:
https://www.gov.ms/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Modification-to-the-Approved-Physical-Development-Plan-Belham.pdf
https://www.gov.ms/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Modification-to-the-Approved-Physical-Development-Plan-2012-2022-Proposed-Sand-Mining-in-the-Fort-Ghaut-Draft-for-Discussion.pdf
All comments should be received by 30th September, 2020.